Xander Schauffele to miss Ryder Cup tuneup after birth of son

Xander Schauffele will not be participating in the Procore Championship with his Ryder Cup teammates for a good reason. He is home with his newborn son.

Schauffele, 31, told The Associated Press that his wife, Maya, recently gave birth to a boy they named Victor.

Schauffele had an outstanding 2024 season, when he won both the PGA Championship and The Open.

The California native has not seen the same success this season. Schauffele missed a couple of months at the beginning of the season with a rib injury.

He has maintained his streak of not missing a 36-hole cut, and he has made 71 cuts in a row but did not win a tournament this season. Schauffele was inside the top 10 at two of the four majors this season — The Masters and The Open — but was not inside the top five.

Schauffele automatically qualified for the United States Ryder Cup team due to his success in 2024. It will be his third time playing in the Ryder Cup.

Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two members of the United States Ryder Cup team not participating in the Procore Championship. DeChambeau is not participating because he is not a member of the PGA Tour.

Schauffele told the AP last month he wasn't sure about playing in Napa, California, mainly depending on when the baby would be born and because he needed a break from the grind.

"If I don’t think playing is going to help me, then I won’t play," he said at the BMW Championship.

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 26, when the United States will look to get revenge on the European team for its 2023 loss at Bethpage Black.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

