Golf

Xander Schauffele to miss Ryder Cup tuneup after birth of son

Schauffele will not be playing in the Procore Championship

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Xander Schauffele will not be participating in the Procore Championship with his Ryder Cup teammates for a good reason. He is home with his newborn son.

Schauffele, 31, told The Associated Press that his wife, Maya, recently gave birth to a boy they named Victor. 

Schauffele had an outstanding 2024 season, when he won both the PGA Championship and The Open. 

Xander Schauffele looks on

Xander Schauffele reacts after hitting on the 18th hole during the first round of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Portrush, Ireland, July 17, 2025. (Mike Frey/Imagn Images)

The California native has not seen the same success this season. Schauffele missed a couple of months at the beginning of the season with a rib injury.

He has maintained his streak of not missing a 36-hole cut, and he has made 71 cuts in a row but did not win a tournament this season. Schauffele was inside the top 10 at two of the four majors this season — The Masters and The Open — but was not inside the top five. 

Schauffele automatically qualified for the United States Ryder Cup team due to his success in 2024. It will be his third time playing in the Ryder Cup. 

Xander Schauffele looks on

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament in Memphis Aug. 7, 2025. (Steve Roberts/Imagn Images)

Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are the only two members of the United States Ryder Cup team not participating in the Procore Championship. DeChambeau is not participating because he is not a member of the PGA Tour. 

Schauffele told the AP last month he wasn't sure about playing in Napa, California, mainly depending on when the baby would be born and because he needed a break from the grind.

Xander Schauffele looks on

Xander Schauffele looks toward Aldrich Potgieter as Potgieter chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis Aug. 8, 2025. (Imagn)

"If I don’t think playing is going to help me, then I won’t play," he said at the BMW Championship.

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 26, when the United States will look to get revenge on the European team for its 2023 loss at Bethpage Black. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

