WWE stars pay tribute to military heroes on Memorial Day

John Cena, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and other WWE stars joined together to recite President Ronald Reagan's stirring Memorial Day speech he delivered on May 31st, 1982, at Arlington National Cemetery.

"Words are even more feeble on this Memorial Day, for the sight before us is that of a strong and good nation that stands in silence and remembers those who were loved and who, in return, loved their countrymen enough to die for them.

Yet, we must try to honor them -- not for their sakes alone, but for our own. And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice."