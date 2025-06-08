Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star R-Truth makes shocking return to cost John Cena match

R-Truth announced last week he would be leaving WWE

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event was filled with stunning moments on Saturday, but it was the main event tag-team match that got pro wrestling fans talking.

It appeared the team of John Cena and Logan Paul was going to defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. It would have marked another loss for Rhodes in what was his first match since WrestleMania 41. Cena was able to knock out Rhodes when he used the Undisputed WWE Championship as a weapon.

R-Truth finds John Cena

R-Truth returns during WWE Money in the Bank at the Intuit Dome, June 7, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (Cooper Neil/WWE via Getty Images)

Cena looked around for the referee but couldn’t find him. Then a mysterious man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants entered the ring. He attacked Cena and started to hammer him with furious fists to the head. The man stepped off of Cena to reveal himself.

It was R-Truth.

The fans who flocked to the Intuit Dome yelled in shock. It was only six days ago that R-Truth wrote on social media that he would be leaving the WWE. He hit Cena with the title belt.

Rhodes got up and hit Cena with the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Logan Paul accosts john Cena

Logan Paul and John Cena have words during WWE Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025. (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

It was R-Truth who became the talk of WWE Universe. WWE Shop billed him as Ron Killings, the real name of R-Truth, which sparked questions about whether he would use a different name in the upcoming feud.

R-Truth announced he would be leaving the WWE last week. But it sparked a bigger movement during the week. Fans chanted "We want Truth!" at each of WWE’s shows this week. It got so big that Cena had to address it and put fans down on "Friday Night SmackDown."

Cena previously defeated R-Truth at "Saturday Night's Main Event" after a confrontation after Backlash.

The wrestler told fans on X it was not a "work" that he was going to be released, meaning it was not a part of a storyline to confuse fans to draw a reaction.

"#WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood… Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of yall to death," he wrote on X. "We made history together."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer, was asked about R-Truth’s return after the event.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso celebrate their win during WWE Money in the Bank on June 7, 2025. (Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images)

"I love the question," he said. "You enjoying the show? All part of the show, man."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.