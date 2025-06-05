Browns superfan WWE star shares words of wisdom for Shedeur Sanders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star The Miz may be one of the biggest Cleveland Browns fans in sports.

The Ohio native has been seen supporting the Browns at games in Cleveland and on NFL shows talking about the team he loves.

Cleveland was once again the talk of the NFL world in April when the team traded the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who eventually selected Travis Hunter. The Browns received the No. 5 pick and drafted Mason Graham.

It took until the later rounds, but the Browns added to their quarterback room with the selections of Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland took Sanders after Gabriel as the former Colorado quarterback slid, sparking the attention of the sports world, including President Donald Trump.

The Miz, whose real name is Mike Mizanin, told Fox News Digital in recent interview that Sanders is in a great spot to learn the ropes as a professional quarterback with Joe Flacco on the roster.

"I’m not really a professional football player, and I’m not a quarterback, and I’m not in a quarterback room with Joe Flacco," he prefaced. "But if you are in a quarterback room with Joe Flacco who has been to the Super Bowl, won the Super Bowl, has done incredible things in the NFL, I would just put my head down and learn and listen, because he has a great coach and Kevin Stefanski and I think just be the player that he was in Colorado.

"I wouldn’t want him to change. Like, I always feel like … the best person is a person that can’t help being themselves, right? That’s the best, in my opinion, and I think he can’t help being himself, and think he’s a born leader. And I think, in the end … I know it’s gonna be a little circus here and there, but if he can play to the caliber that I feel like he could be, he could be a franchise quarterback."

Sanders will compete with Gabriel and Kenny Pickett for the few spots on the roster. Flacco may have the advantage going in as he was on the team in 2023 and took over for an injured Deshaun Watson to keep the Browns on a playoff pace.

Watson suffered a torn Achilles in 2024 and re-ruptured the Achilles as he recovered. It’s unclear whether he’ll be healthy and ready to return to the field anytime soon.

For now, the Browns will have a few things to weigh when it comes to their quarterbacks in 2025.