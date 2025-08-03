Naomi steals SummerSlam victory from Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky to retain Women's World Championship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky got the WWE Universe’s adrenaline pumping when they kicked off night two of WrestleMania 41 back in April with Bianca Belair.

It was no different with Naomi in the mix instead of Belair as the three vied for the Women’s World Championship on Sunday night to start night two of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Naomi came into the match as the defending champion having cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between Ripley and Sky at Evolution back in July. The moment paved the way for the triple-threat match at SummerSlam.

And the fans received the benefits.

Naomi had long warned the locker room to "proceed with caution" and the mantra carried into the championship match as she was able to steal one away from two of the top women’s wrestlers from any promotion.

Naomi may not have wanted any part of Ripley and Sky in the beginning, but once she got going, she was in full control to start the match. Ripley hitting Sky with an accident boot set the stage for Naomi to take advantage and get on the offensive. She even chomped on the finger of Ripley.

It wouldn’t last too long. Ripley and Sky were able to get their little bit of revenge and take Naomi out of the match. Then, Sky eyed up Ripley. Sky tried to start with high-flying acrobatics but Ripley’s powerhouse stature gave her the upper hand.

All it took was one poisonrana to reset the match a little bit. Naomi broke up a pin attempt and Ripely got back up to hit Sky with a Razor’s Edge and a powerbomb. Naomi broke up the pin attempt.

As Naomi and Ripley moved the battle outside, Sky hit a majestic springboard moonsault and took out her opponents. Sky took control of the match and seemingly had the momentum.

All three competitors gave it their all and in the waning moments, Naomi took out Sky and Ripley surprised Naomi with a headbutt and a Riptide. Just as Ripley was going to pin Naomi, Sly broke up the attempt.

Ripley and Naomi went outside of the ring once again. Ripley hit Naomi with a cannonball and tried to get back into the ring to focus on Sky. However, Sky flipped over Ripley and hit a sunset flip powerbomb onto Naomi.

Ripley was able to re-focus as she was back in the ring with Sky. She hit Sky with a Riptide from the top rope. She tried to pin Sky but Naomi snuck back into the ring and rolled Ripley over for the pin. She grabbed on Ripley’s tights and got the 1-2-3 pinfall.

Ripley complained that Naomi had grabbed her tights but to no avail. Sky writhed in pain.