WWE star Bray Wyatt died of heart attack: report

WWE star Bray Wyatt reportedly died last week of a heart attack.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, died in his sleep last Thursday after he had seen a doctor earlier in the day about his ongoing heart condition, People reported Monday, citing a source.

A rep for the late pro wrestler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, known in pro wrestling as Triple H, announced the 36-year-old's death on social media.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

WWE kicked off programming with tributes to Wyatt, and Terry Funk who died earlier last week, on Friday night. The company also paid tribute to the wrestling stars on Monday night.

All Elite Wrestling also sent their condolences to Wyatt and Funk during their All In show over the weekend.

The news of Wyatt’s death was a devastating revelation as a report surfaced earlier this month that the former champion was nearing a return to the ring after battling a "life-threatening illness."

Wyatt had returned to the WWE in October 2022 and was in a couple of programs but was sidelined with health issues before WrestleMania 39.