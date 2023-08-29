Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

WWE star Bray Wyatt died of heart attack: report

Wyatt died on Thursday, according to WWE's Triple H

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

WWE star Bray Wyatt reportedly died last week of a heart attack.

Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, died in his sleep last Thursday after he had seen a doctor earlier in the day about his ongoing heart condition, People reported Monday, citing a source.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt speaks during a press conference after the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio Jan. 28, 2023. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

A rep for the late pro wrestler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, known in pro wrestling as Triple H, announced the 36-year-old's death on social media.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Bray Wyatt in San Antonio

Bray Wyatt enters the arena to fight in the pitch black event during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023 in San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

WWE STAR KNOWN AS BRAY WYATT DEAD AT 36

WWE kicked off programming with tributes to Wyatt, and Terry Funk who died earlier last week, on Friday night. The company also paid tribute to the wrestling stars on Monday night.

All Elite Wrestling also sent their condolences to Wyatt and Funk during their All In show over the weekend.

The news of Wyatt’s death was a devastating revelation as a report surfaced earlier this month that the former champion was nearing a return to the ring after battling a "life-threatening illness."

Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

Bray Wyatt, right, in action against Finn Balor during match at Barclays Center. Brooklyn, New York. (Chad Matthew Carlson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wyatt had returned to the WWE in October 2022 and was in a couple of programs but was sidelined with health issues before WrestleMania 39.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.