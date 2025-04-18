Rey Mysterio vows to unmask El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41

Love him or hate him, El Grande Americano has entered the WWE scene as the company pivots to the Lucha Libre style of pro wrestling.

Whether El Grande Americano is just Chad Gable with a mask on is still among the top debates for WWE fans heading into WrestleMania 41.

He’s caused enough of a headache that Rey Mysterio challenged the newest luchador to a match at the event.

While speaking with Fox News Digital at WrestleMania After Dark at the LIV Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Mysterio vowed to unmask him.

"One thousand percent," he said with a smile. "There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m going to do everything I can to take that mask off who that El Grande Americano is."

The two will meet on the first night of WrestleMania 41. Mysterio and Andrade defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag-team match last year. They had some help from Philadelphia Eagles greats Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Mysterio has won at the last two WrestleMania events, defeating his son at WrestleMania 39 too.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is hosting WrestleMania 41 .