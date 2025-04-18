Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio vows to unmask El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano has taken the WWE by storm

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Rey Mysterio vows to unmask El Grande Americano Video

Rey Mysterio vows to unmask El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio tells Fox News Digital he's looking to unmask El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41.

LAS VEGAS – Love him or hate him, El Grande Americano has entered the WWE scene as the company pivots to the Lucha Libre style of pro wrestling.

Whether El Grande Americano is just Chad Gable with a mask on is still among the top debates for WWE fans heading into WrestleMania 41

He’s caused enough of a headache that Rey Mysterio challenged the newest luchador to a match at the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

El Grande Americano in Belgium

El Grande Americano attacks Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio during "Monday Night RAW" at Forest National March 17, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

While speaking with Fox News Digital at WrestleMania After Dark at the LIV Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Mysterio vowed to unmask him.

"One thousand percent," he said with a smile. "There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m going to do everything I can to take that mask off who that El Grande Americano is."

WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 WILL FEATURE THE END OF SEVERAL EPIC FEUDS

Rey Mysterio points up

Rey Mysterio in the men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Feb. 1, 2025. (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

The two will meet on the first night of WrestleMania 41. Mysterio and Andrade defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag-team match last year. They had some help from Philadelphia Eagles greats Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Mysterio has won at the last two WrestleMania events, defeating his son at WrestleMania 39 too.

Rey Mysterio at LIV Fontainebleau

Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania After Dark at LIV Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Cole Curtis, Sean J, Chelsea & Robert for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is hosting WrestleMania 41 .

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.