WWE legend Ric Flair addresses viral restaurant confrontation, denies being drunk

Ric Flair went viral earlier this week as a video of a verbal confrontation he was in at a Gainesville, Florida, restaurant surfaced online.

The WWE legend was at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza last week when he was "Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life," per a post on X.

Flair was heard using expletives and asking a bartender to take their discussion into the parking lot.

The 75-year-old wrote on X that the incident began "Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom."

Flair addressed the argument on the "MJ Morning Show" in Tampa.

"It just escalated, and I was wrong for getting mad, but I kind of felt like I was defending my position," Flair said. "I was wrong for losing my temper. When I feel like I’m put in that area where I’m uncomfortable and all of a sudden everything just fell apart, I got upset."

"I was wrong for getting upset. I probably just should have just walked out the door, but it caught me so off-guard because we were having a wonderful time," he added. "Then all of a sudden… someone in their kitchen said I did something wrong in the bathroom and there’s no one there except me and him."

Flair denied being drunk, although he admitted he had Michelob Ultra and "probably" two mixed drinks.

The video begins with Flair and a bartender in an argument, and Flair saying, "I didn’t do anything wrong except spend money and put this place over and bring my family and friends here. That is bad for you."

The bartender asked why that would be the case, to which Flair said to "watch social media tomorrow," seemingly hinting at his future post.

The bartender told Flair his name was Nicholas, to which Flair replied, "Nicholas D---head."

The two then discussed an interaction Flair had near the bathroom. Flair said on social media that the argument started "Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom."

Flair then offered a female bartender a $1,000 tip "just to say to him ‘kiss my a--.’"

Nicholas said he "cut off" Flair at the bar and did not ask him to leave like Flair claimed.

Flair then asked the bartender to take the discussion to the parking lot, which he declined as he was "on the clock." Flair then replied, "You're on the p---- clock." Another patron at the bar said he would take it outside, as he was not an employee, and he did not "give a s---." That's when a female bartender asked that man to "please stop."

Flair posted on social media pleading to his followers to "never visit" Piesanos, although he said he had food from there delivered via Uber Eats shortly after the altercation anyway.

Flair has battled health and alcohol issues over the years.