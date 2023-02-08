Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

WWE legend Jerry Lawler 'recovering' in hospital after 'massive' stroke

Jerry Lawler has had previous health issues

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A spokesperson for Jerry "The King" Lawler gave a positive update on the WWE legend after he suffered a stroke earlier this week.

Lawler has improved since his "massive" stroke on Monday, according to his Twitter account, and is "recovering" in the hospital.

Jerry The King Lawler talks to Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. (15) prior to the the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on July 19, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Jerry The King Lawler talks to Cleveland Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. (15) prior to the the Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians on July 19, 2019, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The tweet included a photo Lawler smiling in his hospital bed and hanging out with "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart.

"Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.

Lawler reprise his role as a commentator for the business as last month's 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw in Philadelphia.

The 73-year-old has had his fair share of health issues, suffering a stroke in 2018 and having a heart attack on live television back in 2012.

Lawler has been involved with professional wrestling since 1970, and has continued to make periodic appearances in recent years.

Wrestling legend and WWE announcer Jerry The King Lawler on the field prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians on September 16, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH.

Wrestling legend and WWE announcer Jerry The King Lawler on the field prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians on September 16, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite his involvement in several companies as a wrestler, including the WWE, he is perhaps best known for his broadcast work alongside Jim Ross.