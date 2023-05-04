Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence
Published

WWE begins incorporating AI into its superstar introduction videos

Pro wrestler introduction videos have become more sophisticated over the years

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Introductions of superstars are among the main attractions of a WWE event.

The entrances are a big part of the superstars' characters and have become something fans have come to rely on seeing.

But with AI tools such as ChatGPT becoming more widely used, more wrestlers could opt to allow technology to handle their entrances.

Roman Reigns holds the belts

In this photo provided by WWE, Roman Reigns, center, holds up his WWE heavyweight and universal championship belts after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (WWE via AP)

Pro wrestling is all about stage presence and creating a spectacle to grab people's attention. Entrances can commonly include throwback videos highlighting a wrestler's career or incorporating music and other special effects.

AI presents an opportunity to take entrance videos to the next level.

"It is not clear how much of a role AI will ultimately play going forward, but it is certainly something many of the superstars are aware of and excited about," a WWE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

WrestleMania 39 logo

A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The WWE 2K23 video game was released in March. The AI in WWE 2K23 has been used to predict some of wrestling's biggest events, including Wrestlemania.

Wrestlemania 39 took place last month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In the matchup between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, one of the simulators predicted Rollins would be victorious.

AI ultimately predicted the correct result. Rollins took down Logan during the first night of WrestleMania 39 in a singles match.

"WWE 2K23 is a big part of the way we connect to our fans. AI technology will likely enhance the user experience, and it may even give the superstars more ideas for their introduction videos too," the spokesperson noted.

Liv Morgan walks down to the ring

Liv Morgan enters the ring during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome Jan. 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.  (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Music is a key part of creating an entrance that will leave a lasting impact. AI will likely help take the guesswork out of the process for superstars. The technology should quickly decipher what song matches with a specific introduction video.

Even in AI-generated videos, pyrotechnics will likely continue to be heavily featured. For the time being, at least, it's hard to imagine real-life wrestlers will be replaced by AI-generated ones.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.