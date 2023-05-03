Expand / Collapse search
WWE lands Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Mensah-Stock is the first Black U.S. woman to win an Olympic wrestling title

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock is taking her talents to the WWE.

Officials with the professional wrestling promotion confirmed that Mensah-Stock signed a contract. She became an Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games in 2021, and became the first Black woman to win gold in freestyle wrestling.

The 30-year-old has previously expressed interest in joining the WWE, but opted to staying the amateur wrestling ranks — until now.

Gold medalist USAs Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock poses

Gold medalist USAs Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock poses with her medal after the womens freestyle 68kg wrestling competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.  (JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Mensah-Stock won the 2022 world championship in Belgrade, Serbia, which marked her second world title. She only managed to produce a third place finish in 2021, which was something that she was not happy with.

"I didn't want to end my career on that note," Mensah-Stock said. 

"So I did another world championships, I wiped the floor with everybody, and I was like, 'Man, this is not fun anymore. I need a change.' Something in the back of my head that's just been itching at me, a dream of mine for I don't know how long. I just wanted to be in the WWE."

Tamyra Mensah-Stock celebrates

Aug 3, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Tamyra Mensah-Stock (USA) celebrates after defeating Blessing Oborududu (NGR) in the women's freestyle 68kg final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A. (Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports)

Mensah-Stock will begin in WWE's developmental program, but she aims to eventually qualify for the main roster.

"I love watching the athletes just in the ring, just going what they do best," Mensah-Stock said. "I just see their personalities just shine through the television, and I see their strength. Just everything about them resembles me, and I've just wanted to be a part of that."

Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah defeats Sara Dosho

Aug 2, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah (USA) defeats Sara Dosho (JPN) in the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling 1/8 final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.  (Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports)

Mensah-Stock did contemplate competing in mixed martial arts, but she had concerns regarding weight class.

"I don't like the idea of potentially getting submitted and an arm broken or aggressiveness like that," she said. "I really just don't want to make weight anymore, let's just be honest."

Gable Steveson, who also won gold in Tokyo, inked a deal with the WWE in 2021, but he recently decided to go back to amateur wrestling.

