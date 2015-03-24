Wright-Phillips' double powers RBNY past SKC, into East semis

Harrison, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the winning tally in the 90th minute on Thursday as the New York Red Bulls knocked off defending champions Sporting Kansas City, 2-1, at Red Bull Arena in the Eastern Conference knockout round match.

Wright-Phillips has been the Red Bulls' goal-scoring talisman all season, equaling the league-record single-season mark with 27 during the regular season and he continued his sizzling form with goals in the 77th and 90th minutes to send the Red Bulls into the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will face D.C. United.

Thursday's affair began in much the same fashion as the regular season finale between the sides as New York had the better of the play, creating many scoring chances, while the defending champions looked a little sluggish early on.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the first half, Sporting struck for the opening salvo in the 53rd minute when Benny Feilhaber took the ball off Dax McCarty in midfield and set sail the other way.

He slid a perfect ball into the path of Dominic Dwyer, who finished past New York goalkeeper Luis Robles with an exceptional first-time strike.

New York responded well with a pair of good scoring chances and coach Mike Petke made a crucial substitution in the 65th minute, sending forward Peguy Luyindula on for Eric Alexander.

The hosts drew level in the 77th minute when Luyindula sent Thierry Henry away down the left flank and he squared a nice ball to Wright-Phillips, who fired it into the bottom right corner of the net.

It appeared the match would be heading to extra time, but Wright-Phillips again came to the rescue of his team in the nick of time.

Luyindula got the winning play started with an excellent through ball down the right flank to Ambrose Oyongo, who sent a looped cross way up into the air and into the box.

By the time the ball came down, Wright-Phillips found himself in the perfect spot for a glancing header into the bottom left corner past Sporting goalkeeper Eric Kronberg.

New York moves on to face top-seeded United on Sunday at Red Bulla Arena, while Sporting heads home to prepare for 2015.