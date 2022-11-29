World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort

German players got to spend a couple of nights with their significant others at a luxurious hotel resort outside the Qatari capital before they prepared for their final World Cup group-stage match against Costa Rica.

The wives and girlfriends of the German players were allowed to stay at the Zulal Wellness Resort in Al Ruwais for two nights and some of them were seen in the stands for Germany’s 1-1 draw against Spain last week, according to Bild in Germany.

The German team is staying at the resort while at the World Cup. The resort is located on the coast of the Persian Gulf about 70 miles outside Doha, where most of the matches are being held.

Germany is in a very tough position to get into the knockout stage. The squad lost to Japan 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament while drawing with Spain.

Niclas Füllkrug scored the match-tying goal against Spain to help them save from embarrassment. Füllkrug has starred in Germany’s second division but made his impact known in the biggest stage.

"I’m very relaxed in these situations because it’s not the first goal I’ve scored, nor is it the first important goal I’ve scored," he said after the match. "We’re already preparing for the next game because this goal from me will do little for us if we don’t survive the group phase."

Germany can qualify with a win if Spain also beats Japan in the other group game. If Japan wins or draws, Germany will have needed to beat Costa Rica by two goals to make it to the next round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.