World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Germany
Germany is in Group E with Japan, Spain and Costa Rica
Germany is only eight years removed from its World Cup win in 2014, and a fifth championship could be on the horizon once the team plays in Qatar starting next week.
Germany only lost once in World Cup qualifiers and made it to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro last year. The momentum is there for Germany, but tough opponents await in Group E with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.
Kai Havertz and Manuel Neuer will lead the Germans into the tournament.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Germany’s World Cup roster?
- GK Manuel Neuer
- GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen
- GK Kevin Trapp
- MF Ilkay Gundogan
- MF Jonas Hofmann
- MF Leon Goretzka
- MF Serge Gnabry
- MF Leroy Sane
- MF Jamal Musiala
- MF Joshua Kimmich
- MF Thomas Muller
- MF Julian Brandt
- MF Mario Gotze
- D Matthis Ginter
- D Antonio Rudiger
- D Niklas Sule
- D Nico Schlotterbeck
- D Thilo Khrer
- D David Raum
- D Lukas Klostermann
- D Armel Bella-Kotchap
- D Christian Gunter
- F Kai Havertz
- F Youssoufa Moukoko
- F Niclas Fullkrug
- F Karim Adeyemi
Whom does Germany play in the World Cup?
Germany is in Group E in the World Cup. The team will play Japan on Nov. 23, Spain on Nov. 27 and Costa Rica on Dec. 1.