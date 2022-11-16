Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Germany

Germany is in Group E with Japan, Spain and Costa Rica

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Germany is only eight years removed from its World Cup win in 2014, and a fifth championship could be on the horizon once the team plays in Qatar starting next week.

Germany only lost once in World Cup qualifiers and made it to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Euro last year. The momentum is there for Germany, but tough opponents await in Group E with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

Kai Havertz and Manuel Neuer will lead the Germans into the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Niklas Füllkrug (R) of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Kai Havertz during the international friendly match between Germany and Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on November 16, 2022, in Muscat, Oman.

Niklas Füllkrug (R) of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Kai Havertz during the international friendly match between Germany and Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on November 16, 2022, in Muscat, Oman. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Germany’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Manuel Neuer
  • GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen
  • GK Kevin Trapp
  • MF Ilkay Gundogan
  • MF Jonas Hofmann
  • MF Leon Goretzka
  • MF Serge Gnabry
  • MF Leroy Sane
  • MF Jamal Musiala
  • MF Joshua Kimmich
  • MF Thomas Muller
  • MF Julian Brandt
  • MF Mario Gotze
  • D Matthis Ginter
  • D Antonio Rudiger
  • D Niklas Sule
  • D Nico Schlotterbeck
  • D Thilo Khrer
  • D David Raum
  • D Lukas Klostermann
  • D Armel Bella-Kotchap
  • D Christian Gunter
  • F Kai Havertz
  • F Youssoufa Moukoko
  • F Niclas Fullkrug
  • F Karim Adeyemi

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whom does Germany play in the World Cup?

Germany is in Group E in the World Cup. The team will play Japan on Nov. 23, Spain on Nov. 27 and Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.