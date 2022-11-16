World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Uruguay

Uruguay is in the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time and hasgone pretty far in recent years.

Uruguay finished in fourth place in 2010, in the Round of 16 in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2018. The squad is revved backed up and ready for another run, with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the charge.

The team was 8-4-6 in World Cup qualifiers and made the quarterfinals in Copa America. A crapshoot in Group H awaits.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Uruguay’s World Cup roster?

GK Fernando Muslera

GK Sergio Rochet

GK Sebastian Sosa

MF Lucas Toerreira

MF Matias Vecino

MF Rodrigo Bentancur

MF Manuel Ugarte

MF Giorgian de Arrascaeta

MF Nicolas de la Cruz

MF Federico Valverde

MF Facuno Pellistri

MF Agustin Canobbio

MF Facundo Torres

D Ronald Araujo

D Sebastian Coates

D Martin Cacers

D Guillermo Varela

D Matias Vina

D Mathias Olivera

D Jose Maria Gimenez

D Diego Godin

D Jose Luis Rodriguez

F Luis Suarez

F Darwin Nunez

F Maximiliano Gomez

F Edinson Cavani

Whom does Uruguay play in the World Cup?

Uruguay is in Group H in the World Cup and will play South Korea on Nov. 24, Portugal on Nov. 28 and Ghana on Dec. 2.