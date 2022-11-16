Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Uruguay

Uruguay is in Group H with South Korea, Portugal and Ghana

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Uruguay is in the World Cup for the fourth consecutive time and hasgone pretty far in recent years.

Uruguay finished in fourth place in 2010, in the Round of 16 in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2018. The squad is revved backed up and ready for another run, with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the charge.

The team was 8-4-6 in World Cup qualifiers and made the quarterfinals in Copa America. A crapshoot in Group H awaits. 

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani of Uruguay sing the national anthem prior to a match between Brazil and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Amazonia on October 14, 2021, in Manaus, Brazil.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani of Uruguay sing the national anthem prior to a match between Brazil and Uruguay as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Arena Amazonia on October 14, 2021, in Manaus, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Who is on Uruguay’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Fernando Muslera
  • GK Sergio Rochet
  • GK Sebastian Sosa
  • MF Lucas Toerreira
  • MF Matias Vecino
  • MF Rodrigo Bentancur
  • MF Manuel Ugarte
  • MF Giorgian de Arrascaeta
  • MF Nicolas de la Cruz
  • MF Federico Valverde
  • MF Facuno Pellistri
  • MF Agustin Canobbio
  • MF Facundo Torres
  • D Ronald Araujo
  • D Sebastian Coates
  • D Martin Cacers
  • D Guillermo Varela
  • D Matias Vina
  • D Mathias Olivera
  • D Jose Maria Gimenez
  • D Diego Godin
  • D Jose Luis Rodriguez
  • F Luis Suarez
  • F Darwin Nunez
  • F Maximiliano Gomez
  • F Edinson Cavani

Whom does Uruguay play in the World Cup?

Uruguay is in Group H in the World Cup and will play South Korea on Nov. 24, Portugal on Nov. 28 and Ghana on Dec. 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.