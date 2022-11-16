World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Switzerland
Switzerland is Group G with Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia
Switzerland has made the knockout stage in four out of their last five World Cup appearances dating back to 1994 and have only gotten beyond that round three times since 1934.
The Swiss are on a three-match winning streak since participating in the UEFA Nations League back in the summer and in the early fall. They have wins over Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic in their pocket and now have a chance to make an impact in this year’s global tournament.
They were 5-3-0 in World Cup qualifiers and were 1-3-1 in the UEFA Euro.
FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.
Who is on Switzerland’s World Cup roster?
- GK Gregor Kobel
- GK Yann Sommer
- GK Jonas Omlin
- GK Philipp Kohn
- MF Michel Aebischer
- MF Xherdan Shaqiri
- MF Renato Steffen
- MF Granit Zhaka
- MF Denis Zakaria
- MF Fabian Frei
- MF Remo Freuler
- MF Noah Okafor
- MF Fabian Rieder
- MF Ardon Jashari
- D Manuel Akanji
- D Eray Comert
- D Nico Elvedi
- D Fabian Schar
- D Silvan Widmer
- D Ricardo Rodriguez
- D Edimilson Fernandes
- F Breel Embolo
- F Ruben Vargas
- F Djibril Sow
- F Haris Seferovic
- F Christian Fassnacht
Who does Switzerland play in the World Cup?
Switzerland is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Cameroon on Nov. 24, Brazil on Nov. 28 and Serbia on Dec 2.