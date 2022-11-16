Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Switzerland

Switzerland is Group G with Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Switzerland has made the knockout stage in four out of their last five World Cup appearances dating back to 1994 and have only gotten beyond that round three times since 1934.

The Swiss are on a three-match winning streak since participating in the UEFA Nations League back in the summer and in the early fall. They have wins over Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic in their pocket and now have a chance to make an impact in this year’s global tournament.

They were 5-3-0 in World Cup qualifiers and were 1-3-1 in the UEFA Euro.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michel Aebischer of Switzerland poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Michel Aebischer of Switzerland poses during the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 portrait session on Nov. 15, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Switzerland’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Gregor Kobel
  • GK Yann Sommer
  • GK Jonas Omlin
  • GK Philipp Kohn
  • MF Michel Aebischer
  • MF Xherdan Shaqiri
  • MF Renato Steffen
  • MF Granit Zhaka
  • MF Denis Zakaria
  • MF Fabian Frei
  • MF Remo Freuler
  • MF Noah Okafor
  • MF Fabian Rieder
  • MF Ardon Jashari
  • D Manuel Akanji
  • D Eray Comert
  • D Nico Elvedi
  • D Fabian Schar
  • D Silvan Widmer
  • D Ricardo Rodriguez
  • D Edimilson Fernandes
  • F Breel Embolo
  • F Ruben Vargas
  • F Djibril Sow
  • F Haris Seferovic
  • F Christian Fassnacht

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Who does Switzerland play in the World Cup?

Switzerland is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Cameroon on Nov. 24, Brazil on Nov. 28 and Serbia on Dec 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.