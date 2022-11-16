Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Cameroon

Cameroon is in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cameroon missed out on the World Cup in 2018 but made it in 2014 and 2010 and is back this year.

Cameroon has only made it out of the group stage once – in 1990, when it won three games in five matches before falling to England in extra time. Group G isn’t going to be easy, and Cameroon has its odds stacked against it.

But the squad won six matches in World Cup qualifiers and finished in third place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, behind eight goals from Vincent Aboubakar. A good bounce of the ball is what Cameroon needs in this tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (3rdL) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 third-place football match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 5, 2022.

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (3rdL) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 third-place football match between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on February 5, 2022. (DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Cameroon’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Andre Onana
  • GK Devis Epassy
  • GK Simon Ngapdandouetnbu
  • MF Olivier Ntcham
  • MF Gael Ondoua
  • MF Martin Hongla
  • MF Pierre Kunde
  • MF Samuel Oum Gouet
  • MF Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa
  • MF Jerome Ngom
  • D Jean-Charles Castelletto
  • D Enzo Ebosse
  • D Collins Fai
  • D Olivier Mbaizo
  • D Nouhou Tolo
  • D Nicolas Nkoulou
  • D Chrstopher Wooh
  • F Nicolas Ngamaleu
  • F Christian Bassogog
  • F Bryan Mbeumo
  • F Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
  • F Jean-Pierre Nsame
  • F Vincent Aboubakar
  • F Karl Toko-Ekambi
  • F Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • F Souaibou Marou

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whom does Cameroon play in the World Cup?

Cameroon is in Group G in the World Cup. The team plays Switzerland on Nov. 24, Serbia on Nov. 28 and Brazil on Dec. 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.