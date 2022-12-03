Expand / Collapse search
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic in the US starting lineup after injury

Christian Pulisic was injured against Iran

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former World Cup player previews the US vs. Netherlands knockout game Video

Former World Cup player previews the US vs. Netherlands knockout game

Fox Sports analyst and three-time World Cup player Cobi Jones breaks down the highly anticipated win-or-go-home matchup of the U.S. and Netherlands on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’ 

Christian Pulisic will start for the U.S. on Saturday as the team takes on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 matchup in the World Cup.

Pulisic was cleared to play after suffered a bruised pelvic bone when he crashed into Iran’s goalkeeper while scoring the go-ahead goal. He was taken to the hospital after the match but returned with the team to the hotel to celebrate the win and advance to the knockout stage.

Christian Pulisic of the United States, center, collides with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, after scoring his sides first goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. 

Christian Pulisic of the United States, center, collides with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, left, after scoring his sides first goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.  (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Pulisic made clear to reporters after he was injured he was going to do everything in his power to play against the Netherlands.

"I'm going to go meet now with the team medical staff and make a decision on [training] today, just kind of see how I'm feeling, taking it day by day," Pulisic said during a Thursday news conference. "Right now, I'm doing everything in my power to be able to be out there on the field on Saturday."

Christian Pulisic of the United States clashes with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. 

Christian Pulisic of the United States clashes with Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.  (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Gregg Berhalter said he was more "hopeful" with Pulisic.

"With Christian we’re hopeful, I think with him a little less so," Berhalter said. "At this stage, it’s go time. If you can push through it, you do. So I’m sure he’ll have that mindset."

But now, it’s official.

Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference before a training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 

Christian Pulisic of the United States attends a press conference before a training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Pulisic was in the lineup with Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Atonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Jesus Ferreira, Tim Ream and Tim Weah.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

