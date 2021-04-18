Wood, 4 relievers help Giants 3-hit Marlins in 1-0 win

Alex Wood pitched five innings in his season debut and four relievers completed a three-hitter as the San Francisco Giants scored an unearned run Sunday to beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 and avert a series sweep.

Wood (1-0), returning from a back problem that sidelined him midway through spring training, allowed three hits and walked none. The left-hander signed a $3 million, one-year contract after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

Tyler Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save to complete the Giants' third shutout in their past seven games. Closer Jake McGee, who blew a save in San Francisco's 10-inning loss Saturday night, went on the injured list Sunday because he was feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Giants retired the last 13 batters.

Pablo López (0-2) had a career-high nine strikeouts and allowed only an unearned run in six innings.

The Giants had a runner at first in the third when first baseman Jesús Aguilar failed to glove a two-out grounder for an error, and Alex Dickerson followed with an RBI single.

The Marlins totaled only four baserunners and lost two of them. Miguel Rojas was picked off second base in the first inning, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out trying to stretch a hit into a double in the fifth.

DOVAL VS. DUVALL

Giants RHP Camilio Doval made his major league debut and pitched a scoreless seventh, ending the inning with a strikeout of Adam Duvall.

WEB GEM

Giants center fielder Austin Slater made a diving catch to rob López of an extra-base hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Buster Posey (bruised left elbow) had some swelling less than 24 hours after being hit by a pitch from Sandy Alcantara. X-rays were negative.

Marlins: CF Starling Marte was batting with a 1-1 count and two out in the ninth when he left the field accompanied by a trainer. There was no immediate word regarding any injury. Jorge Alfaro replaced Marte and grounded out to end the game.

RETURNING TO PHILLY

The Giants begin a three-game series Monday in Philadelphia, where their manager, Gabe Kapler, was fired in 2019 after two seasons with the Phillies.

"I did the best job I could every day," Kapler said. "It didn’t work out. We didn’t win enough. That ultimately is the bottom line."

What sort of reception does he expect from the Phillies’ notoriously unforgiving fans?

"Making that prediction, I just don’t know where to begin," Kapler said.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 3.20) is scheduled to start Monday at Philadelphia.

Marlins: RHP Nick Neidert (0-0, 4.00) is scheduled to start Tuesday when Miami begins a two-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.