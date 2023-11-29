Woman claiming to be Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' daughter files new defamation lawsuit against him: report

A woman has reportedly filed a new lawsuit against Jerry Jones, who she claims to be her biological father, saying he and two of his associates came up with a plan to label her "an extortionist."

The suit, originally filed in March, was dismissed by a Texas federal judge last month, but Alexandra Davis refiled the defamation complaint.

Davis was able to refile the case, ABC News says, based on comments in a March 21, 2022, story written by ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr.

Davis, 26, sued Jones last year, claiming the Dallas Cowboys owner fathered Davis when her mother, Cynthia Davis, was separated from her husband. It was determined through DNA testing that Alexandra was not the child of Cynthia’s husband.

But that suit, Davis says, led to Jones and others publicly attacking her character "based knowingly on false statements and accusations."

The new complaint says Jones' attorney, Donald P. Jack, and Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Jones family, falsely accused Davis of "being an extortionist and portrayed Plaintiff as attempting to 'shakedown' Defendant Jones."

"Throughout their smear campaign against Plaintiff, Defendants either knew the statements being made by them were false or they knew enough facts such that they should have entertained serious doubts as to the truth of their defamatory statements," the new complaint alleges.

The case was originally dismissed because the judge said alleged defamatory statements about Davis in ESPN articles were either true or "not defamatory."

Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents.

Jones has continued to deny being the father of Davis but was ordered to take a paternity test in December.

