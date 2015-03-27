Wolves welcome Arsenal's Frimpong on loan

Wolverhampton confirmed Saturday rated Arsenal youngster Emmanuel Frimpong with a loan deal that will last for the remainder of the season.

Frimpong, 19, is one of Arsene Wenger's many coveted young starlets on the books at the Emirates. The move to Molineux will allow the Ghanaian midfielder to gain match experience in the Premier League on a regular basis in the coming months.

Wolves remain in a battle against relegation, sitting just two points above the drop. Given Frimpong's gritty style of play, Wolves manager Mick McCarthy could be set to hand the newcomer a big role in Monday's Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Frimpong has completed a medical and the deal is set to be ratified once the transfer window opens Sunday.