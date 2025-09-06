Woke protesters triggered by ‘Israel’ get their way in European cycling race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cycling team has made the mid-event decision to strip part of their team name from their uniforms after protesters gave them a heck of a time.

That word? ‘Israel.’

The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team has been competing in La Vuelta a España, which is essentially Spain's version of the Tour de France.

However, the team has been a target of lunatic pro-Palestine protesters who have taken issue with the team's name, even though the team has no formal ties to the Israeli government.

According to The Independent, the Israel part of their name stems from the fact that the team's Israeli-Canadian billionaire, Sylvan Adams, is an ardent supporter of the country and its actions in Gaza following the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Of course, in the eyes of protesters — many of whom I'd be willing to bet aren't even 100 percent sure what they're protesting or even why — that's enough to put the team in the cross-hairs.

So, the team has decided to remove "Israel" from its uniforms. The logo based on the Star of David remains, but has been moved.

This isn't the first time the team has done something like this. Last season, it removed the word "Israel" from team vehicles because they were targeted by protesters.

On one hand, I get that the number one priority has to be the safety of riders and team personnel. But by caving to the demands of these unhinged lunatics that can't even bear to see a word they don't like on a cycling jersey, they win.

Hopefully, this will draw attention to the pure insanity of these protesters, but it also makes you wonder why race organizers weren't cracking down on them more. Don't they have a responsibility to make sure riders and team personnel are safe from whiners who get triggered by the name of a country?

Just flat-out ridiculous.

