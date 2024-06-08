Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

WNBA star Caitlin Clark expected to be left off Team USA's Olympic roster: reports

Clark was invited to the national team's training camp back in April

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 8

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark will not be headed to Paris this Summer for the 2024 Olympic Games, according to multiple reports. 

The WNBA phenom, who was unable to attend USA Basketball’s training camp in April because of the NCAA tournament, was reportedly left off the final roster, the Associated Press reported, citing a source. 

Caitlin Clark hyped up

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, celebrates after scoring in the third quarter against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The decision was first reported by The Athletic.

Clark was initially named to the national team’s 14-person roster for training camp in Cleveland, Ohio, back in early April. But the former Iowa star was unable to attend as the Hawkeyes advanced to the final where they would ultimately lose for a second year in a row, this time to South Carolina. 

Nine other Olympians were invited to camp, including five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury, who is expected to return.

The final roster has not been announced, but Fever teammate Aliyah Boston was also named to the national team’s training roster back in April.

Team USA celebrates gold medal

Team United States celebrating with their medals after defeating Team Japan 90-75 during the women's gold medal match between Team United States and Team Japan on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.  (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

TENNESSEAN OP-ED LIKENS CAITLIN CLARK'S POPULARITY TO ELVIS PRESLEY'S BECAUSE OF THEIR 'WHITENESS'

The reports come amid Clark’s rising popularity in women’s basketball, which has led to sold-out games and record ratings for both the professional league and women’s college basketball. 

On Friday night, Clark equaled a career-high with 30 points to help the Fever hold on for an 85-83 victory over the winless Washington Mystics before an NBA-sized crowd. 

The Mystics hosted the game at Capital One Arena before a sold out crowd of 20,333, which set the mark for the largest attendance at a WNBA game since 2007. By comparison, the Mystics' typical venue – Entertainment and Sports Arena – seats just 4,200. 

Caitlin Clark looks on

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana, Fever looks on during the game against the New York Liberty during the 2024 Commissioner's Cup game on June 2, 2024, in Brooklyn, New York.  (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

The decision to leave Clark off the final roster was met by serious backlash on social media. 

Former U.S. men’s soccer star Alexi Lalas, who recently spoke with Fox News Digital about Clark’s appeal, was among those who criticized the decision. 

"I don’t know enough about USA women’s Olympic basketball to know if Caitlin Clark’s omission is a snub. I do know that, right now, she would be the only reason I would remotely care about USA women’s Olympic basketball."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.