Ex-WNBA star implores players to find additional revenue source after OnlyFans success

Former WNBA star Liz Cambage urged current players to find an extra source of income as the league and its union appear to be on a dramatic collision course in the upcoming offseason.

Cambage, who left the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 after a career as a four-time All-Star, joined OnlyFans and reportedly earned more on the subscription-based platform than she did playing professional basketball.

She told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that WNBA players should be focused on getting extra income any way they can.

"You know the WNBA salary, it’s not hard to make more money doing anything," she said. "I feel like women gotta make more money playing the sport they love. I think everyone has gotta get it how they can ... as I'm standing here in a mink."

She offered advice to players who may be interested in following her footsteps.

"Just be you. Stick to your personality," she said. "I feel like back in the day, there wasn't an opportunity or a space for women to be who they are, but now, I feel like women being more girly or earning their sexuality more, and it's fun."

The conversation around WNBA salaries ignited when the 2024 rookie class, led by Caitlin Clark, got into the league. Clark was seemingly making more money from her endorsements than her rookie deal in the league, which was around $76,000.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has since led the way in trying to bring the attention to players’ salaries. She called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert last week in her exit interview with reporters.