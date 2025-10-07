Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

Ex-WNBA star implores players to find additional revenue source after OnlyFans success

WNBA appears to be headed for a labor strife

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.' Video

Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.'

Women's basketball and USC legend Cheryl Miller joins Keyshawn Johnson to discuss why there is no single WNBA comparison to her game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former WNBA star Liz Cambage urged current players to find an extra source of income as the league and its union appear to be on a dramatic collision course in the upcoming offseason.

Cambage, who left the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 after a career as a four-time All-Star, joined OnlyFans and reportedly earned more on the subscription-based platform than she did playing professional basketball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Liz Cambage with Sparks players in September 2025

Forward Dearica Hamby #5 and forward Azura Stevens #23 of the Los Angeles Sparks pose for a photo with former Los Angeles Sparks player Liz Cambage after the game against the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

She told TMZ Sports in a recent interview that WNBA players should be focused on getting extra income any way they can.

"You know the WNBA salary, it’s not hard to make more money doing anything," she said. "I feel like women gotta make more money playing the sport they love. I think everyone has gotta get it how they can ... as I'm standing here in a mink."

She offered advice to players who may be interested in following her footsteps.

Liz Camabage at the ESPYs

Then-Los Angeles Sparks player Liz Cambage arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater on July 20, 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports)

WNBA COMMISSIONER'S PAST COMMENTS ON CAITLIN CLARK'S EARNINGS RESURFACE AFTER HER DENIAL OF ALLEGED REMARKS

"Just be you. Stick to your personality," she said. "I feel like back in the day, there wasn't an opportunity or a space for women to be who they are, but now, I feel like women being more girly or earning their sexuality more, and it's fun."

The conversation around WNBA salaries ignited when the 2024 rookie class, led by Caitlin Clark, got into the league. Clark was seemingly making more money from her endorsements than her rookie deal in the league, which was around $76,000.

Napheesa Collier warms up

Team Collier forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has since led the way in trying to bring the attention to players’ salaries. She called out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert last week in her exit interview with reporters.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue