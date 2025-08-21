Tennis pro Sachia Vickery defends OnlyFans use: 'I enjoy doing it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis pro Sachia Vickery isn’t exactly a household name in the sport.

The 30-year-old Florida native is ranked No. 559 in the world as she looks to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open. She’s earned just over $2.1 million in her career so far as she’s won three titles in the International Tennis Federation circuit. But any individual athlete, whether it’s tennis or golf, will say earning sponsorship money is extremely difficult.

Because of that, Vickery turned to OnlyFans to supplement her career. She defended her decision to be active on the platform.

"I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me," she said in a Q&A on her Instagram. "It’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it."

Fans who want the behind-the-scenes look at Vickery’s private life will have to pay $12.99 for her content. If they want a more personal touch, that will be extra.

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me $1,000 and we can make it happen," Vickery added.

She is far from the only women’s tennis player, or female athlete, who has turned to OnlyFans for an extra payday. Arina Rodionova and Sofya Zhuk were among those who turned to the platform.

"I will never talk s--- about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really," Vickery added.

A rep for Vickery told People that what the tennis player does on that platform shouldn’t be considered "sex work" and there is no "nudity or sexual acts performed." The rep added that she pursued OnlyFans while she was out for six months due to injury.

Vickery recently defeated Anastasiia Sobolieva in the first round of U.S. Open qualifiers.