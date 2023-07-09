Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

WNBA player Sami Whitcomb loses gum after nailing three-pointer, picks it up and hits another

Whitcomb finished with 19 points, but Storm fell to Liberty

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb led the way for the team against the New York Liberty on Saturday with 19 points and six rebounds, including two three-pointers that book-ended a strange moment.

With about 2:47 remaining in the game, Whitcomb caught a pass from Ezi Magbegor and drained a 25-foot three-pointer to cut the deficit to seven points. As she celebrated the make, Whitcomb's gum fell out of her mouth and onto the hardwood floor of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sami Whitcomb smiles

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm smiles during the game against the New York Liberty on July 8, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images)

She then put the gum back in her mouth and ran back down the court to play defense.

Liberty star Breanna Stewart then missed her own three-pointer, which was recovered by Magbegor and the Storm ran back down the floor. Whitcomb then nailed another three to bring the deficit to within four points.

ENES KANTER FREEDOM'S TWITTER TUSSLE WITH NATASHA CLOUD CONTINUES WITH LATEST US TAKE: 'IT'S FAR FROM TRASH'

Sami Whitcomb reacts

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm celebrates a three-point basket during the game against the New York Liberty on July 8, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images)

The ESPN broadcast caught the gum moment and WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo broke it down for the audience.

"When your gum is lucky, your gum is lucky," Lobo said. "So, if you just hit a three, cheer, it falls out of your mouth, what do you do Ryan Ruocco? You put it right back in. You want to know why? Because that gum is lucky. What happens the next time down the floor? She drains another three."

Ruocco was at a loss for words.

"I am simultaneously disturbed and impressed," he said.

The Liberty, however, survived the lucky gum and won the game, 80-76.

Sami Whitcomb shoots

Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm shoots the ball during the game against the New York Liberty on July 8, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York moved to 13-4 on the season while Seattle fell to 4-14.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.