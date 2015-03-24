Expand / Collapse search
WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player

2014 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2013 — Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

2012 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana Fever

2011 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota Lynx

2010 — Lauren Jackson, Seattle Storm

2009 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

2008 — Katie Smith, Detroit Shock

2007 — Cappie Pondexter, Phoenix Mercury

2006 — Deanna Nolan, Detroit Shock

2005 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento Monarchs

2004 — Betty Lennox, Seattle Storm

2003 — Ruth Riley, Detroit Shock

2002 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2001 — Lisa Leslie, Los Angeles Sparks

2000 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1999 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1998 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets

1997 — Cynthia Cooper, Houston Comets