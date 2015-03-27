Wizards woo midfielder Beasley from indoor league

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas City Wizards have signed midfielder Jamar Beasley and waived midfielder Igor Kostrov.

The 30-year-old Beasley has spent his last seven years playing indoor soccer, including three years with the Kansas City Comets before the team folded. Terms were not disclosed Wednesday.

In 1998, Beasley signed a Major League Soccer contract with the New England Revolution straight out of high school. At the time he was the youngest player to ever sign with the league.

After leaving Kansas City he went across the state to St. Louis, where he played with the Steamers in 2005 and 2006. He has been with the Rockford Rampage since 2008.

His brother is DaMarcus Beasley, who is on the U.S. national team.