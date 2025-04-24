Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Wisconsin gov faces ridicule for showcasing football skills before NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is being held in Green Bay

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Will Shedeur Sanders make the Steelers better immediately if drafted at No. 21? | The Facility Video

Will Shedeur Sanders make the Steelers better immediately if drafted at No. 21? | The Facility

T. J. Houshmandzadeh explains why Shedeur Sanders would not make the Pittsburgh Steelers instantly better if he falls to No. 21. The Steelers are currently the favorites to land Sanders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers faced ridicule on social media as he attempted to get his followers hyped for the NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay for the first time.

Evers wore a green Packers polo shirt and was seen in a video on Wednesday throwing a football to himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tony Evers in January 2025

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives the annual State of the State address, Jan. 22, 2025, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

"Go long, Tony," Evers said in the video before he caught the pass from himself and spiked the ball into the dirt.

Social media had some fun at the Democratic governor’s expense.

Evers later posted videos of himself on the draft stage and meeting with some fans before the event kicked off.

"Wisconsin, we’re here in Titletown! Everyone is jazzed and getting ready for a great first night of the Draft!" he wrote in one post on Thursday.

Packers sign in Green Bay

A sign for the Packers Everywhere Draft Haus, a Wisconsin dive bar experience that will be open during the 2025 NFL Draft, is pictured in the Lambeau Field parking lot on April 19, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Network-Wisconsin / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

"Having a heckuva time in Titletown with a DMD and thousands of my favorite Cheeseheads. See you out here, Green Bay!" he added.

Green Bay was chosen to host the draft for the first time. It is the smallest market in the NFL and is reportedly expected to have around 250,000 come into the city for the event.

The NFL Draft is the first major event to kick off the new season. Despite NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and others just announcing a list of picks made by teams, fans flock to it every year, and it draws a massive audience on television.

NFL Draft wall of helmets

A wall of team helmets on display in the gallery tent on the 2025 NFL Draft campus in the Green Bay Packers' Titletown District on April 21, 2025, in Aswaubenon, Wis. (Sarah Kloepping/USA Today Netwoek-Wisconsin / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers have the 23rd pick in the first round. Green Bay fans will be waiting a bit until they hear a name called.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.