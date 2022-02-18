Winter Olympics 2022: Thomas Krol wins 1,000, giving Dutch 3rd straight title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thomas Krol won gold in the 1,000 meters on Friday, giving the Netherlands its third straight Olympic speedskating title in the event.

Krol was timed in 1 minute, 7.92 seconds.

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada took silver. Haavard Lorentzen of Norway, the 2018 silver medalist, earned bronze.

The Netherlands claimed its fifth gold medal in 12 events in Beijing with one day of competition remaining.

Krol extended the Dutch dominance in the 1,000. In 2014, Stefan Groothuis won and Kjeld Nuis followed with a victory in 2018. Krol led the World Cup standings this season.

It was Krol's second medal in Beijing. He earned silver in the 1,500 behind Nuis.

Dubreuil finished in 1:08.32. Lorentzen clocked 1:08.48.

Skating in the last pair with Dubreuil, current world champion Kai Verbij of the Netherlands pulled up coming off the next-to-last turn in the race.

Jordan Stolz, a 17-year-old making his Olympic debut, was the highest finishing American in 14th.