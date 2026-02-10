Winter Olympics opening ceremony host sparks fury for misidentifying Mariah Carey, other blunders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Italian Winter Olympics broadcaster who was on the mic for the opening ceremony before the Milan Cortina Games began last week faced immense backlash and a strike call for numerous blunders during the show.

RaiSport director Paolo Petrecca had a night to forget after misidentifying singer Mariah Carey, mistaking the Olympics’ chief as the Italian president’s daughter and confusing the location of the opening ceremony were among some of the things that distressed fans and, apparently, journalists at the company.

RaiSport journalists announced Monday that they would adopt protest measures, including strikes, once the Winter Olympics were over on Feb. 22.

A spokesperson for Rai, the Italian state-owned network that is broadcasting free-to-air coverage of its home Games, told The Associated Press that Petrecca was removed from commentary for the closing ceremony after meeting with CEO Giampaolo Rossi.

Petrecca welcomed viewers to Stadio Olimpico, which is located in Rome. The opening ceremony took place in the iconic soccer stadium, San Siro.

"The show continues with Mariah Carey," Petrecca said as the camera panned to actress Matilda De Angelis. The actress took it in stride, writing in a subsequent Instagram post, "Please, call me Mariah."

Italian President Sergio Mattarella walked into the stadium with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry to an applause. The two were near U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. Mattarella described Coventry as Mattarella’s daughter.

"We have all been embarrassed, no one excluded, and through no fault of our own," a statement from the journalists’ union, Comitato di Redazione, read. "It is time to make our voices heard because we are facing the worst-ever figure of RaiSport in one of the most eagerly awaited events ever."

The union said there would be three days of strikes after the Games were complete.

Petrecca was thrust into the commentary role, replacing Auro Bulbarelli, who removed himself after spoiling the surprise arrival of Mattarella aboard one of the city’s trams.

For now, the anger appeared to have simmered but is expected to boil.

