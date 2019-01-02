Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published

Winter Classic venue slammed by hockey fans after running out of food, beer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A general view of Notre Dame Stadium is seen in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind.

A general view of Notre Dame Stadium is seen in the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The 2019 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins left fans hungry for more.

And that was the problem.

Fans at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday grew upset when the venue began running out of food and beer before the second period even began, CBS Sports reported. Some fans said they were forced to stand in massive lines just for water or hot chocolate, and one fan's tweet showed a mostly barren fridge, with only a few bottles of water left.

Making matters worse, the Blackhawks and Bruins played in front of the second-largest Winter Classic crowd -- 78,126 people -- according to CBS Sports.

The Bruins won, 4-2.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.