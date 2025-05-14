Wings' Paige Bueckers reacts to Mavericks landing top pick in NBA Draft: 'God makes no mistakes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago hosted the NBA's annual draft lottery Monday night. Despite entering the lottery with 1.8% odds, the Dallas Mavericks landed the top selection for the upcoming draft.

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA Draft lottery and landed the top selection in last month's draft.

Paige Bueckers was the first player off the board.

The former UConn basketball star said she was shocked by the Mavs' good fortune in the lottery.

"That's another thing that I didn't think was real at first," Bueckers said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Bueckers said there was reason Dallas' NBA franchise landed the No. 1 pick.

"But I believe God makes no mistakes, so that happened for a reason," she suggested.

Duke standout Cooper Flagg is widely projected as the top prospect in this year's NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets once again finished well below the .500 mark, ending the 2024-25 season with less than 20 wins.

The Washington Wizards, who held the second overall selection in last year's draft, also failed to win more than 20 games this season.

Despite the lackluster records and relatively strong odds of landing the top pick, the Hornets and Wizards will pick below the top three.

The NBA lottery odds have noticeably flattened in the past few years, which makes it more unlikely teams who hit the reset button will end up being rewarded with the rights to a top three selection.

