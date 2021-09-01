Wimbledon champ urges tennis players to get COVID vaccination

Professional tennis players have been put under a microscope when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine as the competitors have been slow to get the jab.

Andy Murray said before being bounced from the 2021 U.S. Open that his colleagues "have a responsibility" to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The ATP and WTA have made clear they will not require players to get the shot but encouraged them to do so earlier in the year.

Marion Bartoli, who won the 2013 Wimbledon tournament, told Pickswise on Saturday she agreed with Murray.

"Absolutely, it has to be done. If we want to move back into our old lives, we have to become committed to get vaccinated," she said. "Me and my family have been vaccinated for a while now, it’s a matter of self-discipline and trusting the medicine that is here to help us rather than just doubting everything."

Bartoli said, for her, the biggest factor in getting the vaccine was to lower the risk of those around her getting coronavirus.

"It has to be the responsibility of the player to say I’m living in an environment with a lot of people around me and I don’t want to put anyone at risk," she said. "If we want to move back to what we used to know as tennis players, which is freedom to go where you want whenever you want, we have to do it sooner rather than later."

Stefanos Tsitsipas caused controversy when he said he would only get vaccinated if it were required for him to continue competing.

"I don’t see any reason for someone of my age to do it," he said, via The New York Times. "It hasn’t been tested enough and it has side effects. As long as it’s not mandatory, everyone can decide for themselves."

According to the paper, the WTA said "nearly 50%" of players were vaccinated while the ATP said rates were above 50%.