Williams leads No. 10 UConn to 90-49 rout of Georgetown

Christyn Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn

Associated Press
Christyn Williams scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn to a 90-49 rout of Georgetown on Sunday.

Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East), who won their fourth straight since having the program's almost nine-year conference winning streak snapped by Villanova.

Mary Clougherty had 15 points to lead Georgetown (7-17, 2-14), which has lost their last 31 meetings with the Huskies.

Connecticut's Christyn Williams goes up for a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The loss was the seventh straight and 13th in the last 14 games for the Hoyas who haven’t won since a 78-62 win over Butler on Jan. 30.

Muhl opened the game with a 3-pointer, but the Huskies turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter and trailed 4-3 early.

UConn used a 12-0 run to take control of the game, capped by a steal and 3-point play from Evina Westbrook, which gave the Huskies a 15-4 lead. Fudd had seven points in the opening 10 minutes and UConn led 20-9 after a quarter.

The Huskies closed the half on a 19-2 run and led 45-19 at intermission after forcing 19 turnovers from Georgetown, including 16 steals.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas came into the game averaging just under 18 turnovers per game. They had 30 on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies had 10 players see action, after spending much of the season with eight or fewer available to play. Reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, who has been out since Dec. 5 with a left knee injury, participated in pre-game warmups as she gets closer to returning to the floor.

UP NEXT

Georgetown returns home to face Villanova on Tuesday night.

UConn plays the second game in a four-game homestand to end the regular season when it hosts Marquette on Wednesday in Hartford.