©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Will Max Johnson be an Aggie? His brother Jake Johnson has flipped to QB guru Jimbo Fisher

Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 7 — the same day his brother reopened his recruitment

By Glenn Guilbeau | OutKick
LSU signed five-star quarterback Walker Howard to start the early National Signing Day Wednesday, but then it suffered a flip to Texas A&M.

Howard, the No. 2 pro style quarterback in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 1 prospect in Louisiana and No. 27 overall prospect nationally, signed his national letter of intent with LSU Wednesday morning. LSU’s lone five-star prospect, Howard, the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard (1992-95), is from St. Thomas More High in Lafayette, Louisiana.

New LSU coach Brian Kelly had been recruiting Howard when Kelly was still Notre Dame’s coach. Howard visited Notre Dame’s campus in South Bend, Indiana on the weekend of Oct. 16, just after LSU fired coach Ed Orgeron.

Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Later Wednesday morning, though, LSU lost the No. 1 tight end in the nation — four-star Jake Johnson of Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia — to Texas A&M. Johnson had been an LSU commitment from April 15 until Dec. 7, when he decommitted. The Tigers’ 2022 class immediately dropped from No. 34 to No. 36 on Wednesday with Johnson’s move.

LSU got back to 11 commitments after Johnson’s departure, but with three-star Landon Ibieta, who is the No. 86 wide receiver in the nation from Mandeville High in Mandeville, Louisiana. He is the No. 22 prospect in Louisiana and not ranked nationally.

Johnson’s commitment to Texas A&M could mean his older brother, former LSU quarterback Max Johnson, could be headed to College Station, Texas and quarterback guru/head coach Jimbo Fisher. Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 7 — the same day his brother reopened his recruitment. Johnson started all 12 of LSU’s games in 2021 as a sophomore after starting twice in 2020 and opening spring drills in 2021 as the starter over Myles Brennan.

In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 file photo, Texas A&amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher argues with a referee in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Denver. Texas A&amp;amp;M plays Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. 

On Monday, Texas A&M starting quarterback Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal. Texas A&M has freshman quarterback Haynes King returning. He won the starting job but was injured and lost for the season in Game Two.

In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Texas A&amp;amp;M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks with his team as wide receiver Ainias Smith (17) looks on as they play Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

"Max will announce tomorrow," his father, Brad Johnson, told OutKick on Wednesday morning.