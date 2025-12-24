Expand / Collapse search
Louisville Cardinals

Wild brouhaha breaks out during bowl game's final moments after late hit

Four flags were thrown on the play

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Before the Louisville Cardinals celebrated with a bowl of beans, chaos broke out during the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl.

The Cardinals led Toledo, 27-22, and wanted to run out the clock to preserve the victory.

Issac Brown took a handoff toward the right sideline for six yards before getting tackled by Toledo's K'Von Sherman.

Toledo and Louisville

Toledo Rockets running back Chip Trayanum (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium.  (Jeff Romance/Imagn Images)

Sherman, though, took the hit a bit too far, driving Brown into the turf well beyond the sideline and near his own bench.

Numerous Cardinals players took offense, and a large brouhaha commenced. At least one player with crutches and another who appeared to hobble while nursing a prior injury tried to avoid the fray.

Lots of pushing and shoving commenced in the midst of a dogpile on the Louisville sideline.

Ultimately, there were no ejections, but four total unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called.

Boca Raton Bowl

Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) is tackled by Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Martez Poynter (8) during the fourth quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl at Flagler CU Stadium.  (Jeff Romance/Imagn Images)

SHERRONE MOORE WASN'T TALKING TO ASSISTANTS FOR 'WEEKS' BEFORE SAGA, CRIED DURING CONFRONTATION: REPORT

Louisville got the first down it needed to secure the victory. It was the team’s second straight bowl win after taking home the Sun Bowl against Washington last year.

Miller Moss closed his college career by throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown ran for a pair of scores, including a 53-yarder in the final minutes.

Once the dust settled, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key was on the field stirring the bowl, getting it ready for the Louisville players. Louisville defensive lineman Clev Lubin walked over and asked if the baked beans were theirs, and upon receiving confirmation, he dove in.

Toledo’s last touchdown came with about 2½ minutes left in the game, and Louisville slammed the door on the fourth-quarter comeback by running out the clock to win the game. 

Louisville players eat

Winning players from the Louisville Cardinals enjoy the fruits of their labor as they devour Bush’s Baked Beans from the simmering stovetop trophy at the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl of Beans in Boca Raton, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025. (James McEntee/AP Content Services)

"Proud of our team," Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We finished strong. We didn’t play perfect, but we played hard, we played tough, we played to the end."

Fox News Digital's Ryan Canfield and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

