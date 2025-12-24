Wild brouhaha breaks out during bowl game's final moments after late hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before the Louisville Cardinals celebrated with a bowl of beans, chaos broke out during the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl.

The Cardinals led Toledo, 27-22, and wanted to run out the clock to preserve the victory.

Issac Brown took a handoff toward the right sideline for six yards before getting tackled by Toledo's K'Von Sherman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherman, though, took the hit a bit too far, driving Brown into the turf well beyond the sideline and near his own bench.

Numerous Cardinals players took offense, and a large brouhaha commenced. At least one player with crutches and another who appeared to hobble while nursing a prior injury tried to avoid the fray.

Lots of pushing and shoving commenced in the midst of a dogpile on the Louisville sideline.

Ultimately, there were no ejections, but four total unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were called.

SHERRONE MOORE WASN'T TALKING TO ASSISTANTS FOR 'WEEKS' BEFORE SAGA, CRIED DURING CONFRONTATION: REPORT

Louisville got the first down it needed to secure the victory. It was the team’s second straight bowl win after taking home the Sun Bowl against Washington last year.

Miller Moss closed his college career by throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while Brown ran for a pair of scores, including a 53-yarder in the final minutes.

Once the dust settled, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key was on the field stirring the bowl, getting it ready for the Louisville players. Louisville defensive lineman Clev Lubin walked over and asked if the baked beans were theirs, and upon receiving confirmation, he dove in.

Toledo’s last touchdown came with about 2½ minutes left in the game, and Louisville slammed the door on the fourth-quarter comeback by running out the clock to win the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Proud of our team," Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We finished strong. We didn’t play perfect, but we played hard, we played tough, we played to the end."

Fox News Digital's Ryan Canfield and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter