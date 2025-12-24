Louisville players dive into massive bowl of baked beans after bowl game victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Each different college football bowl game comes with its own perks.

Louisville, after defeating Toledo 27-22 in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on Tuesday, got to enjoy a massive bowl of baked beans on the field.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key was on the field stirring the bowl, getting it ready for the Louisville players. Louisville defensive lineman Clev Lubin walked over and asked if the baked beans were theirs, and upon receiving confirmation, he dove in.

Lubin took out his mouthpiece and started enjoying the food on the field. Eventually, his teammates did too while head coach Jeff Brohm was being interviewed.

Louisville had good reason to celebrate, as they staved off a Toledo comeback to hold on for the win. The Cardinals took a 14-3 lead into the fourth quarter, but the action was far from over.

It looked like Louisville would cruise to a win, as they opened the fourth quarter with another touchdown to go up 21-3, but Toledo rallied. Toledo scored a touchdown on the next drive, forced a punt, and then scored a field goal to cut to 21-14.

Louisville responded. Running back Isaac Brown scored a 53-yard touchdown make it 27-14, but Toledo blocked the extra point and returned it for two points, cutting it to 27-16. Toledo then scored another touchdown to cut it to 27-22, after they didn’t convert on the two-point conversion.

Toledo’s last touchdown came with about two and a half minutes left in the game, and Louisville slammed the door on the fourth-quarter comeback as they ran out the clock to win the game.

"Proud of our team," Brohm said. "We finished strong. We didn’t play perfect, but we played hard, we played tough, we played to the end."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

