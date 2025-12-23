Sherrone Moore wasn't talking to assistants for 'weeks' before saga, cried during confrontation: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sherrone Moore's tenure at Michigan ended abruptly, but there apparently had been smoke long before the saga earlier this month.

Moore was fired after the University of Michigan said it found he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Soon after, he was jailed after allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and allegedly threatening to kill himself.

Moore, though, was reportedly having issues with assistants inside the building, most notably having a fiery discussion with Wink Martindale earlier in the year.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Moore overheard his assistants talking about possible recruits. He then began berating staffers and didn't want "people talking behind [his] back."

"Look, we’re trying to help you … get the right recruits," Martindale allegedly said.

Moore reportedly with an expletive questioning whether Martindale knew what he was doing.

"Yeah, I'm just the old guy," Martindale, 61 at the time, reportedly said.

Moore, through tears, then apparently answered, "You don’t know how hard it is to be the head football coach and the pressure," and he proceeded to slam papers.

Moore, if convicted, faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would certainly further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines. His next court date is Jan. 22.

Moore went 16-8 as Michigan's head coach, going 8-5 in year one and then 7-3 this past season. He missed a pair of games due to a suspension from the sign-stealing investigation into the school.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors, and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

A not guilty plea was entered for Moore during his first court appearance earlier this month.

