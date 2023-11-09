Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts

Wife of former Colts player Matt Ulrich shares emotional post following Super Bowl champion's death

Ulrich played 2 seasons with Colts from 2005 to 2006

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The wife of former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich spoke out in an emotional post on social media following the news on Wednesday that the 41-year-old Super Bowl champion died. 

Alison Ulrich shared a post on Facebook accompanied by a picture of Ulrich and their four children. 

Matt Ulrich in an NFL game in September 2006

Offensive guard Matt Ulrich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the game against the Houston Texans on September 17, 2006, in Indianapolis. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

"As many of you know, our beloved, one of a kind Matt has passed away and is in a better place," she wrote in the post via the New York Post.

"Matt, we love you so so much. You are profoundly missed. We all want you back for just one more day. One more hug. One more kiss. One more laugh. One more joke. One more wrestle with the boys."

"Please pray for peace and comfort for the boys," she continued, "they have lost their greatest fan, coach and friend."

Matt Ulrich kisses the Lombardi Trophy

The Indianapolis Colts' Jim Sorgi (12) and Matt Ulrich celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy after the Colts' 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami on February 4, 2007. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Colts team owner Jim Irsay confirmed Ulrich’s passing on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many," he wrote. "Great guy, I hear he was a great dad – and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Funeral service details have not been finalized, Alison Ulrich said in her post.

Matt Ulrich in February 2007

The Indianapolis Colts Matt Ulrich #69 hoists the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami on February 4, 2007. (Gary W. Green/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ulrich signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005 after playing at Northwestern. He played five games that season and played in five games in 2006. He later co-founded DexaFit – a company that utilizes technology to give people an analysis of their bodies – and was the chief growth officer and partner of Profitable Ideas Exchange.

