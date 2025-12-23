Why Philip Rivers' NFL comeback story is resonating with Christians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philip Rivers made an incredible NFL comeback this season, coming off the sidelines as a high school football coach to put the pads on for the Indianapolis Colts in their time of need.

Rivers’ commitment to his team and his expression of humility are something that has resonated with Catholics and Christians across the U.S.

Shawn Carney, the founder of Catholic faith organization 40 Days for Life, shed some light on why that was in an interview with Fox News Digital following the Colts’ close loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Philip Rivers has always been pretty open about his faith, not that he runs around and brags about it, but his comeback in the NFL, I think during a time where Americans need really good news, is so inspiring – not just for us Catholics but for all Christians," Carney said. "I think it’s great to see somebody who comes out of retirement, lives a great life, lives a life like most people want to live, which is be a good dad and be a good husband. And that just overall gets overlooked too often."

Carney said he believed the average Catholic or Christian can take away important things from Rivers’ comeback journey.

"I think the average Catholic or Christian in America looks at Philip Rivers and says, ‘The way I live my life is the way he’s trying to live his life. I want to be a good father. I want to be a good mom. I want to be a good husband, I want to be a good wife.’ And there’s nothing wrong with that," Carney said. "It’s not something to be apologizing for.

"In fact, that’s what most Americans strive to be, and he represents that, except he has such a large profile, and 10 or 11 kids. I think, at this point, it is just beautiful to see. It’s beautiful to see when we have celebrities who have the same priorities as people who are living their lives and working hard every day to provide for their families."

BROCK PURDY THROWS 5 TOUCHDOWNS, SPOILS PHILIP RIVERS' RETURN TO INDIANAPOLIS IN 49ERS' WIN OVER COLTS

Rivers, 44, has 397 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions in the two games he’s played. However, the Colts have not won since Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending injury.

Carney told Fox News Digital that the in-game results don’t necessarily need to be there to make an impact on those watching in the stands or at home.

"Everybody loves a good story and this is a great feel-good story at the end of 2025. Nobody’s rooting against Philip Rivers, I can’t imagine. Hopefully, there’s not somebody on the left rooting against him because he’s a proud father of a lot of kids, but everybody’s rooting for him. He’s 44 years old, he came out, they needed him, he’s playing really well," he said. "And win or lose, nobody cares.

"It’s a great, great story. It’s inspiring. He’s not making a lot of money. He doesn’t really need the money. He’s doing it because they asked him to do it and he’s making it about the team, not about himself. He’s deflecting all praise and it’s just a good story. He’s a great guy and that’s being highlighted and again, I think he reflects how most Americans choose to live their life. They don’t get wrapped up in so many different things and so many distractions."

Not all hope is lost for the Colts, but their chances of making the playoffs are dwindling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Indianapolis needs to win its next two games to even have a legit shot. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are next on their schedule.