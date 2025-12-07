Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Daniel Jones slams helmet in frustration as he suffers gruesome Achilles injury

Jones was making a case for the NFL MVP award this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Daniel Jones reflects on Colts' hot start heading into bye week Video

Daniel Jones reflects on Colts' hot start heading into bye week

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones heads into the bye week with his team sitting at 8-2. The veteran signal caller reflects on that performance as well as his future with the franchise.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a gruesome lower-leg injury as he dropped back to pass.

Jones, who was already playing with a broken left fibula, fell to the ground and clutched his right Achilles. As the trainers came out to check on him, Jones slammed his helmet down in frustration. He was able to gingerly walk to the locker room under his own power.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Daniel Jones grabs at his Achilles

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) grabs his leg after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an Achilles injury, the team said.

Colts quarterback Riley Leonard came into the game.

The Colts were in a fight for the AFC South division as Jones was putting together an MVP-like season to get the team there. The two teams were tied at the top of the division with Sunday’s game becoming important for the playoff race.

DOLPHINS COACH DISMISSES WEATHER NARRATIVE AHEAD OF GAME AGAINST DIVISION RIVAL

Daniel Jones walks off the field

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

Jones had 3,041 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes with Indianapolis at 8-4 on the season. The injury upends Jones’ quest for an MVP and a Comeback Player of the Year award.

He joined the Colts as a free agent after he finished the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants released him in the middle of the year, deciding to embark on a new journey with a new quarterback.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones had 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions in 70 games with the Giants.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue