Colts' Daniel Jones slams helmet in frustration as he suffers gruesome Achilles injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a gruesome lower-leg injury as he dropped back to pass.

Jones, who was already playing with a broken left fibula, fell to the ground and clutched his right Achilles. As the trainers came out to check on him, Jones slammed his helmet down in frustration. He was able to gingerly walk to the locker room under his own power.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game with an Achilles injury, the team said.

Colts quarterback Riley Leonard came into the game.

The Colts were in a fight for the AFC South division as Jones was putting together an MVP-like season to get the team there. The two teams were tied at the top of the division with Sunday’s game becoming important for the playoff race.

Jones had 3,041 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes with Indianapolis at 8-4 on the season. The injury upends Jones’ quest for an MVP and a Comeback Player of the Year award.

He joined the Colts as a free agent after he finished the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants released him in the middle of the year, deciding to embark on a new journey with a new quarterback.

Jones had 14,582 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 47 interceptions in 70 games with the Giants.