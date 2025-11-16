Jets' Kris Boyd in critical condition after being wounded in New York City shooting: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was wounded in a shooting in New York City early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

According to the New York City Police Department, shots were fired around 2 a.m. along West 38th street. Responding officers found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and listed in critical condition, authorities said.

The New York Post first reported that Boyd was the victim. Authorities did not immediately name Boyd as the victim.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the Jets said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

ANTONIO BROWN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MIAMI ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a dispute outside Sei Less restaurant. The suspected gunman fired multiple rounds, the New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boyd's agent for comment.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Boyd in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Vikings, before joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. He had a one-year stint with the Houston Texans and then signed with the Jets in March.

He has not appeared in any regular season games in 2025 and his roster designation is currently listed as injured reserve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets lost to the New England Patriots on Thursday night and are not scheduled to play today.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.