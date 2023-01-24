White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation after alleged child abuse, domestic violence dispute: report

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of child abuse and domestic violence against the mother of their 10-month old daughter.

The alleged incidents occurred last summer while Clevinger was a member of the San Diego Padres.

Olivia Finestead, 24, said she has been in contact with MLB since the summer, when she reported physical, verbal and emotional abuse against her. She said the pitcher choked her and slapped her, while throwing used chewing tobacco on their child.

"I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers," Finestead wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in December, but the team says they were not made aware of the allegations when he signed.

"Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA," the team said in a statement to The Athletic. "MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion."

Added Clevinger's agent, Seth Levinson: "We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding."

In August 2020, Clevinger broke COVID-19 protocols while playing with Cleveland and was placed on the team's restricted list. Later that month, he was traded to San Diego. He underwent Tommy John surgery after that season, and returned to appear in 23 games (22 starts) in 2022.

From 2017 to 2020, Clevinger pitched to a 2.96 ERA, striking out 10.2 batters per nine innings – however, this past season, his ERa shot up to 4.33 with a 7.2 K/9, both the worst marks since his rookie season in 2016.

Clevinger's deal with the White Sox is worth $8 million.

"We are aware of MLB’s investigation and completely support their efforts under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy. Due to the ongoing investigative process, we cannot comment any further at this time," the Padres said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The news of the investigation comes less than a month after Clevinger's former teammate, Trevor Bauer, was reinstated after serving a 194-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy.