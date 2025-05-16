White Sox installing Pope Leo XIV graphic near his 2005 World Series seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV is getting recognition at the Chicago White Sox's ballpark, Rate Field, to commemorate his 2005 World Series attendance.

The team plans to unveil a graphic Monday that honors the pope.

Last week, Chicago native Robert Prevost revealed his White Sox fandom, and footage of Prevost attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series surfaced on social media.

By pure chance, Prevost was shown on the MLB on FOX broadcast for that game at U.S. Cellular Field Oct. 22, 2005, and the cameras caught him during the top of the ninth inning as the White Sox were clinching a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros.

The new graphic at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in that 5-3, Game 1 win, the first of a four-game sweep for the title.

The team said the pillar artwork commemorates the pope’s Chicago roots "and the unifying power of baseball on the world stage."

According to the White Sox, the pope attended the game with the late Ed Schmit, a family friend and season ticket holder. They knew each other through their work at a Catholic high school on Chicago’s South Side, and Schmit’s son, Nick, remains the account holder for the pope’s World Series seat.

The White Sox, who have struggled in recent years, and their fans have embraced their connection to the new pope since he was elected. The team said it sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement.

A group of White Sox fans dressed as the pope and watched a 13-3 loss to the crosstown Cubs from the bleachers at Wrigley Field Friday afternoon.

