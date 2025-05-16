Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox

White Sox installing Pope Leo XIV graphic near his 2005 World Series seat

The Rate Field graphic marks the spot where the future pontiff cheered Chicago to victory against the Houston Astros

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
Chicago celebrates the first American pope Video

Chicago celebrates the first American pope

Fox News' Caroline Elliot has the latest on the new pontiff's Sunday blessing on 'Fox Report.'

Pope Leo XIV is getting recognition at the Chicago White Sox's ballpark, Rate Field, to commemorate his 2005 World Series attendance. 

The team plans to unveil a graphic Monday that honors the pope.

Last week, Chicago native Robert Prevost revealed his White Sox fandom, and footage of Prevost attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series surfaced on social media. 

Comiskey Park

Fans walk outside Rate Field before a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.  (Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images)

By pure chance, Prevost was shown on the MLB on FOX broadcast for that game at U.S. Cellular Field Oct. 22, 2005, and the cameras caught him during the top of the ninth inning as the White Sox were clinching a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros.  

The new graphic at Rate Field marks the location where the future pope cheered for Chicago in that 5-3, Game 1 win, the first of a four-game sweep for the title.

The team said the pillar artwork commemorates the pope’s Chicago roots "and the unifying power of baseball on the world stage."

Pope Leo XIV speaking

Pope Leo XIV (Vatican Media)

According to the White Sox, the pope attended the game with the late Ed Schmit, a family friend and season ticket holder. They knew each other through their work at a Catholic high school on Chicago’s South Side, and Schmit’s son, Nick, remains the account holder for the pope’s World Series seat.

The White Sox, who have struggled in recent years, and their fans have embraced their connection to the new pope since he was elected. The team said it sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement.

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli prayer from the main central loggia balcony of St Peter's basilica in The Vatican, on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV delivers the Regina Caeli Prayer from St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican May 11, 2025. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)

A group of White Sox fans dressed as the pope and watched a 13-3 loss to the crosstown Cubs from the bleachers at Wrigley Field Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.