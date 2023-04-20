White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he’s ‘cancer free’ after non-Hodgkin's lymphoma battle

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is officially cancer free as his final test results showed his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma has been beaten.

"REMISSION," Hendriks wrote in an Instagram post that had videos and pictures of him going through his treatment. "It’s official. I’m cancer free."

The 34-year-old MLB veteran rang the "victory bell" at his final chemotherapy session on April 5, which came five months after his diagnosis.

"I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball," he said prior to the White Sox’s home opener.

There is still no timeline for Hendriks’ return to the mound for the White Sox, although Chicago did not move him to the 60-day injured list.

Hendriks posted video of the moment he rang the bell, joking it was "louder than I expected."

He also recapped how these last five months have changed him.

"You never think you will be the one who hears ‘you have cancer’ but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next," he wrote on Instagram. "I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023. Every 28 days, I would have another round. Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be. Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

Hendriks also took the time to thank those closest to him.



"To my wife: You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way," Hendriks said. "You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you.

"To family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Hendriks is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons. He had 37 saves in 2022 and a league-high 38 in 2021, both All-Star campaigns. He had 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings with a 2.81 ERA last season.

Hendriks will be entering his 13th season in MLB, his third with the White Sox. Since his transition to a reliever, the Perth, Australia, native has made quite a career getting hitters out and being consistent, especially since his first All-Star campaign in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics.

Hendriks has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals.