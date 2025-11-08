White House reacts after report claims Trump wants new Commanders DC stadium named for him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump reportedly wants the Washington Commanders' upcoming stadium in the nation's capital to be named after him.

ESPN's report came a day after the White House announced that Trump would attend Sunday’s Commanders game against the Detroit Lions and honor military veterans at halftime.

The White House did not confirm the report to Fox News Digital, but in a statement, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

The domed stadium, which will be built at the site of RFK Stadium, is set to cost $3.7 billion. ESPN reported that there have been "back-channel communications" with Josh Harris and other Commanders owners.

"It's what the president wants, and it will probably happen," a White House official told ESPN.

A source with the team told ESPN that there have been no formal discussions, but conversations are anticipated. The stadium name will likely be determined by the District of Columbia Council and National Park Service.

Trump found himself in a conundrum with the Commanders organization earlier this year, threatening to halt the team's plans to build a new stadium in the nation's capital if they didn't bring back their old "Redskins" moniker.

"My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone."

Trump also called the Commanders the "Washington 'Whatever's,'" adding that the Cleveland Guardians should do the same.

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post at the time.

Harris joined Trump, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the Oval Office when the deal for the RFK Stadium site was announced.

Sunday will mark the first NFL game Trump has attended this season. He was at Super Bowl LIX, which the Philadelphia Eagles won over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday," the Commanders said in a statement.

