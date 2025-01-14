Expand / Collapse search
NHL

What is the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off? Here's what you need to know

The tournament takes place Feb 12-20

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Feb. 12 and ends on Feb 20, but what is the tournament, and how did it come to fruition?

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the international tournament at a press conference at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. 

In the NHL’s announcement, the league said they view the 4 Nations event as a "building block to a larger World Cup."

Gary Bettman talks

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to the media prior to a game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Bettman said in addition to players competing in the 2026 Olympics, they will play in a World Cup in 2028, go back to the Olympics in 2030, and then two years after that, have another World Cup to set the cycle of international play. 

Bettman called the 4 Nations Face-Off an "appetizer" for what looks to be a packed international slate for the sport of hockey in the coming years.

The tournament will be the first time since 2016 that NHL players were in a best-on-best international tournament. It was the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and there were eight teams in that tournament. 

Because of the 4 Nations Face-Off, there will not be an All-Star Game this season. 

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

KAAPO KAKKO THRIVING WITH KRAKEN AFTER TRADE FROM RANGERS

Connor McDavid smiles

Actor Will Arnett, left, and Team McDavid captain Connor McDavid look on during the NHL All-Star Player Draft on NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

What is the tournament’s format?

The tournament is a round-robin tournament, and each team will play three games. 

For each regulation win, the winning team will receive three points. For each overtime or shootout win, the team will receive two points. 

For each overtime or shootout loss, the team will receive one point. For a regulation loss, the team will not be awarded a point.

Overtime is a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden death period. If the overtime is scoreless, the game will be decided by a three-round shootout.

The top two teams will play in a winner-take-all final. 

If overtime is needed in the championship game, it will be traditional 5-on-5 hockey with consecutive 20-minute periods, like how overtime works in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

12 CALIFORNIA SPORTS TEAMS UNITE TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

Gary Bettman talks with media

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman answers questions from the media prior to a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena. (Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images)

Where and when are the games being played?

The tournament will be held in North America, with games being held at the Bell Centre in Montreal and the TD Garden in Boston. 

There are two practice days, on February 10 and 11, and then the games begin. 

There are four games being played at the Bell Centre, and three at the TD Garden.

Here are the games being played at the Bell Centre:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Thursday, Feb.13: USA vs. Finland at 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Feb. 15, is a doubleheader at the Bell Centre. Finland plays Sweden at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden will play the United States at 8 p.m. ET

The TD Garden will also host a doubleheader. On Monday, Feb. 17, Canada will play Finland at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden will play the United States at 8 p.m. ET. 

The championship game is on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP SAYS HE ASKED WAYNE GRETZKY TO BECOME 'GOVERNOR OF CANADA'

Connor McDavid in action

Sep 21, 2016; Team North America center Connor McDavid, #97, attempts to poke check the puck away from Team Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman, #77, in the third period during preliminary round play in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre on Sept. 21, 2016. (Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports)

Who is on the roster?

Each roster will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. 

Team Canada

Forwards (listed alphabetically by last name):

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen:

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

SUSPECT CHARGED IN DEATHS OF NHL STAR JOHNNY GAUDREAU, BROTHER MATTHEW PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Team North America forward Johnny Gaudreu and Auston Matthews celebrate

Team North America forward Johnny Gaudreau, #13, and forward Auston Matthews, #34, celebrate a goal by Matthews against the Team Czech Republic during the third period in a World Cup of Hockey pre-tournament game at CONSOL Energy Center on Sept. 14, 2016. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Team USA

Forwards:

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Chris Kreider, New York Rangers
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen:

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Team Finland

Forwards:

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks
Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken
Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens
Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche
Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen:
Jani Hakanpaa, Toronto Maple Leafs
Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club
Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

Goalies:
Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Team Sweden in action

Team Europe forward Thomas Vanek, #26, tries to score on Team Sweden goalie Henrik Lundqvist, #30, as defenseman Mattias Ekholm, #14, and forward Carl Soderberg, #34, look on in a semifinal game in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey at Air Canada Centre on Sept. 25, 2016. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Team Sweden

Forwards:
Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers
Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defensemen:
Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalies:
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

