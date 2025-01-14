What is the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off? Here's what you need to know

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Feb. 12 and ends on Feb 20, but what is the tournament, and how did it come to fruition?

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the international tournament at a press conference at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

In the NHL’s announcement, the league said they view the 4 Nations event as a "building block to a larger World Cup."

Bettman said in addition to players competing in the 2026 Olympics, they will play in a World Cup in 2028, go back to the Olympics in 2030, and then two years after that, have another World Cup to set the cycle of international play.

Bettman called the 4 Nations Face-Off an "appetizer" for what looks to be a packed international slate for the sport of hockey in the coming years.

The tournament will be the first time since 2016 that NHL players were in a best-on-best international tournament. It was the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, and there were eight teams in that tournament.

Because of the 4 Nations Face-Off, there will not be an All-Star Game this season.

Here is what you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

What is the tournament’s format?

The tournament is a round-robin tournament, and each team will play three games.

For each regulation win, the winning team will receive three points. For each overtime or shootout win, the team will receive two points.

For each overtime or shootout loss, the team will receive one point. For a regulation loss, the team will not be awarded a point.

Overtime is a 10-minute, 3-on-3 sudden death period. If the overtime is scoreless, the game will be decided by a three-round shootout.

The top two teams will play in a winner-take-all final.

If overtime is needed in the championship game, it will be traditional 5-on-5 hockey with consecutive 20-minute periods, like how overtime works in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Where and when are the games being played?

The tournament will be held in North America, with games being held at the Bell Centre in Montreal and the TD Garden in Boston.

There are two practice days, on February 10 and 11, and then the games begin.

There are four games being played at the Bell Centre, and three at the TD Garden.

Here are the games being played at the Bell Centre:

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Feb.13: USA vs. Finland at 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday, Feb. 15, is a doubleheader at the Bell Centre. Finland plays Sweden at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden will play the United States at 8 p.m. ET

The TD Garden will also host a doubleheader. On Monday, Feb. 17, Canada will play Finland at 1 p.m. ET, while Sweden will play the United States at 8 p.m. ET.

The championship game is on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is on the roster?

Each roster will consist of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

Team Canada

Forwards (listed alphabetically by last name):

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes

Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen:

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Team USA

Forwards:

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Defensemen:

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies:

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

Team Finland

Forwards:

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Joel Armia, Montreal Canadiens

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils

Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks

Defensemen:

Jani Hakanpaa, Toronto Maple Leafs

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars

Olli Maatta, Utah Hockey Club

Niko Mikkola, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

Juuso Valimaki, Utah Hockey Club

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Team Sweden

Forwards:

Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Nyquist, Nashville Predators

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defensemen:

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalies:

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

