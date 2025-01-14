Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko thriving with Kraken after trade from Rangers

Kakko was traded to the Kraken on Dec 18

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Kraken right-winger Kaapo Kakko is starting to find his groove with his new team. 

Kakko was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers, but he never broke out to become the superstar executives thought he would become. 

During his Rangers career, he never scored more than 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists in 2022-2023) in a season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kaapo Kakko with toy salmon

Seattle Kraken right wing Kaapo Kakko, #84, throws a toy sockeye salmon to fans following a victory against the Utah Hockey Club at Climate Pledge Arena. (Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images)

This season with the Rangers, Kakko had just four goals and 10 assists over 30 games this season, averaging just 13:17 minutes of ice time per game. The Finnish forward was playing on the third line and not receiving regular power play minutes. 

On Dec. 15, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette made Kakko a healthy scratch, and then Kakko was traded to the Kraken a few days later. The Kraken acquired Kakko in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen and their third and sixth-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft. With the Kraken, Kakko is finally receiving consistent first-line minutes and producing. 

Playing alongside left-winger Jaden Schwartz and center Matty Beniers, Kakko has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 games.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP SAYS HE ASKED WAYNE GRETZKY TO BECOME 'GOVERNOR OF CANADA'

Kaapo Kakko in action

Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko, #84, handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Kakko is getting more consistent power play minutes and is averaging 15:58 seconds of ice team per game, nearly three minutes more than he was getting with the Rangers. The 23-year-old has especially played better of late, with seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games. 

Kakko will also be playing for Team Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, which will give him a chance to showcase his skills in the best-on-best international tournament. As a teenager, Kakko had a lot of success on the international stage. Kakko won gold at the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2018, and won gold in both the World Junior Championship and World Championship in 2019, when he was 17 and 18 years old. 

In those three tournaments combined, Kakko had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaapo Kakko celebrates goal

Seattle Kraken right wing Kaapo Kakko, #84, celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. ( Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Finland will compete against Canada, Sweden and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

Until the tournament begins, Kakko will look to continue to settle in and produce for his new team. 

The Kraken’s next game is against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics