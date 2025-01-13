12 California sports teams unite to help those affected by Los Angeles wildfires

Twelve Los Angeles and Anaheim sports teams announced Monday they would contribute more than $8 million to support victims of the wildfires that have plagued the area since last week.

The Anaheim Ducks, Angel City FC, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Sparks made the announcement in a joint statement.

The money will go to support victims and those fighting the fires. The American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and several other local animal rescue organizations were named as the beneficiaries of the donations.

Los Angeles residents who were forced to evacuate their homes due to the fires will also be the recipients of about $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise as well. The teams, in partnership with their own foundations, teamed up with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to provide the gear. Evacuated victims can participate in the distribution events on Jan. 17 at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium.

The wildfires have left dozens dead and thousands of structures burned. Several games have either been canceled or moved because of the wildfires as well.

The Rams were set to host the Minnesota Vikings in their playoff game on Monday night, but the matchup was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Lakers already saw a game postponed last week due to the fires. The team said Monday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs will be dedicated to the Los Angeles community.

"We are committed as ever to Los Angeles," Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said in a news release. "We recognize it’s not just our community that has been impacted by this. We’re committed to helping people as much as we can and we’re going to do that."

Officials warned earlier Monday the threat to the area is not over.

"We are not in the clear. I want to make sure of that. We are not in the clear as of yet, and we must not let our guard down," Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

"As the increasing wind event is upon us as we speak, the Los Angeles City Fire Department has maximized our resource capabilities and response capabilities," Crowley added. "All available LAFD resources have been staffed. I have strategically pre-positioned engine strike teams and task forces, which are dedicated to rapid response for any new fire that breaks out in the city."